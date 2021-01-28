Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Albar Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 56,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,928,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

NYSE PH opened at $249.92 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $293.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $859,222.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,114.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total value of $1,745,301.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,585,642.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

