Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 903 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

