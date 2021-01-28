Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,216 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

