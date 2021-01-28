Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $283,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,735,000 after purchasing an additional 859,517 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,332,000 after acquiring an additional 32,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,992,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,159,000 after acquiring an additional 305,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,939,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,380,000 after acquiring an additional 471,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF opened at $102.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.60 and its 200-day moving average is $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.53.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $2,462,742.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,590,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,182,412.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,441 shares of company stock worth $27,142,033 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.