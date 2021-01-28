Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in CMC Materials by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CMC Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CMC Materials by 7,227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CMC Materials by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,864.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.89.

CCMP stock opened at $150.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.24. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $174.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $274.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

