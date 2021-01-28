Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 54.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,461,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,204,000 after buying an additional 1,574,942 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 28.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,146 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 38.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,524,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,946,000 after purchasing an additional 975,198 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,042,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $379,306,000 after purchasing an additional 707,329 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 19.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,828,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,227,000 after purchasing an additional 621,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.05.

NYSE:TRP opened at $42.70 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average is $44.13.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

