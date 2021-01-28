Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 2,656 IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,656 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in IDACORP by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in IDACORP by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in IDACORP by 827.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after acquiring an additional 281,559 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $87.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.72. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $113.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $425.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.28 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

