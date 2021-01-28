Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 947 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

NYSE PK opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.25. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $24.27.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.54 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

