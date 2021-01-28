Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 14,292 Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 331,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 134,438 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 631,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 386,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 43,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $301,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

