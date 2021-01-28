Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT Raised to $8.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.50 to $8.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PRMRF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Paramount Resources from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. The company had revenue of $104.14 million for the quarter.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

