Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires 489 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,717 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54. The company has a market cap of $193.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $162,743.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

