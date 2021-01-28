PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti began coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th.

PAR stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $75.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 1.91.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $54.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $1,230,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,201,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,645,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PAR Technology by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

