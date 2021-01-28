Pantos Price Reaches $0.0362 (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Pantos has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $12,155.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pantos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pantos has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00051156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00134623 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00296372 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00069351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00070638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00036282 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,597,763 tokens. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pantos

Pantos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

