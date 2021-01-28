Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 133,917 shares in the company, valued at $31,549,506.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,656 shares of company stock valued at $51,353,212 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $10.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $345.81. 19,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,836. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $375.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of -108.12 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.38.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

