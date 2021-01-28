PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Up 6.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) shot up 6.4% during trading on Thursday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $34.00. The stock traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.05. 1,220,623 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,097,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The company had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. Equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

