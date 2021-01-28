Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.
PKG opened at $135.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.48. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.
In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Packaging Co. of America Company Profile
Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.
Recommended Story: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.