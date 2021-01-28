Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

PKG opened at $135.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.48. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.82.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

