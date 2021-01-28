Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Trading Down 8.8%

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX)’s share price fell 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.88. 4,901,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 5,564,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $471.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 3.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $204.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. Analysts predict that Pacific Ethanol, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 37,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $223,817.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,204.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.