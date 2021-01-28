Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 6,706 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 489.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 71,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 59,302 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 234,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 3,739,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,358,000 after purchasing an additional 739,090 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KEY opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

