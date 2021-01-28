Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 200,403 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,313 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 200,403 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Halliburton by 325.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 1,960.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL opened at $17.28 on Thursday. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.87.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Insiders sold a total of 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

