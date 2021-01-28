Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 16,889 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,889 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IAA by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

IAA stock opened at $54.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.07. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Truist increased their target price on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

