Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

SAM opened at $912.81 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $1,092.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $960.18 and its 200-day moving average is $900.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $909.27.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 10,225 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.42, for a total value of $10,515,594.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 675 shares in the company, valued at $694,183.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,675 shares of company stock worth $68,542,348 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

