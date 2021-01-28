Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,866,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 33.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 28,681 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIII. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

Shares of GIII opened at $26.88 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $30.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

