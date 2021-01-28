Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,270,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,463,000 after buying an additional 72,038 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 161,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 74,329 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 37.2% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 78,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.