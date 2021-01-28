Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,325 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Grubhub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Grubhub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRUB opened at $72.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average is $73.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Grubhub Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $85.53.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $493.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.24 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $75,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $241,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,038,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,049 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

