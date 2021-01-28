Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meredith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Meredith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Meredith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDP opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.26. Meredith Co. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $35.61.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $693.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.06 million. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

