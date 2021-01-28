Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 33.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $46,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of AAP stock opened at $147.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $177.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.30.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.