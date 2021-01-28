Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GES. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Guess’ by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Guess’ by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Guess’ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 34,840 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GES stock opened at $22.89 on Thursday. Guess’, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.58 million. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GES. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Guess’ Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

