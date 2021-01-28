Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) Given a C$17.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price target on Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OVV. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) to C$21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.10.

Get Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$20.70 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of C$2.95 and a one year high of C$23.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.84 billion.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.