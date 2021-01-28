Outokumpu Oyj to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Outokumpu Oyj in a report released on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Outokumpu Oyj’s FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OUTKY. SEB Equity Research upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Outokumpu Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.96. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

