Ouroboros Market Capitalization Hits $75,112.20 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Ouroboros coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ouroboros has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Ouroboros has a market cap of $75,112.20 and $367.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ouroboros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00051624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00129857 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00271547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00068266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00066633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00036674 BTC.

About Ouroboros

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Buying and Selling Ouroboros

Ouroboros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ouroboros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ouroboros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ouroboros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ouroboros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.