OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTC Markets Group Inc. is an open, transparent, and connected marketplace platform providing financial information and technology services to broker-dealers, issuers of OTC traded securities, and market data consumers. Its OTC Link (registered) ATS directly links a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a wide spectrum of securities. Its OTCQuote.com, helps in viewing real-time OTC market quote and trade data; OTC FIX for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports. The company also provides data products comprising Real-Time+, a multicast data product suite that allows market data terminal providers and financial website operators to give the general public a view into the real-time pricing of 10,000 OTC securities. Other products include End-of-Day data file, Company data file, Quote History, research/data mining service. The company was formerly known as Pink OTC Markets Inc. and is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Shares of OTCM opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average of $32.03. OTC Markets Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $409.92 million, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OTC Markets Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services for broker-dealers to control trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

