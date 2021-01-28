OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.110-1.145 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

OSI Systems stock opened at $93.60 on Thursday. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $98.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.21 and its 200 day moving average is $82.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.62 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.80.

In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 11,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,018,253.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

