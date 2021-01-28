OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) updated its FY 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.00-5.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11-1.145 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.OSI Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.00-5.35 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.80.

NASDAQ OSIS traded up $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $95.02. 491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,502. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.26.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.62 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $151,215.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

