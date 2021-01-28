Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) dropped 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 648,334 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 419,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

OESX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $299.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.56 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $73,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 673,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,920.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $56,165.40. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 489.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth $635,000. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

