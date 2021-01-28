ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORIC. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $31.39 on Monday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.45). As a group, equities analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $346,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $451,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,813,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,794,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

