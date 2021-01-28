OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). OrganiGram reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. The business had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 million.

OGI has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Alliance Global Partners downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 10.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 51.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 33,742 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

OGI traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.77. 14,720,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,712,324. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $410.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

