Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE stock opened at $109.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.44. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,815.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $4,383,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $20,463,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.