Oppenheimer Lowers American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $128.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AXP. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised American Express from an equal weight rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.31.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $114.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.58. The company has a market cap of $91.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 37,963 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in American Express by 4,444.1% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 91,837 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 89,816 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

