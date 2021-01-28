Open Text (OTEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Open Text to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.22. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Open Text to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Open Text has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Open Text currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

