OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Truist

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price upped by Truist from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ONEW has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.
ONEW opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $500.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73.
In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,181,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
