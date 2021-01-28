OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Truist

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price upped by Truist from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ONEW has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

ONEW opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $500.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.38). OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,181,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

