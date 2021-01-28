ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.935 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

ONEOK has increased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ONEOK has a dividend payout ratio of 128.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ONEOK to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 129.4%.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.68.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

