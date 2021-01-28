OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Stock Price Down 12.8%

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) dropped 12.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 2,327,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,800,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on OCX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded OncoCyte from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.66.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $361.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,460,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $4,994,157.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCX. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 42.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in OncoCyte by 63.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 31.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.