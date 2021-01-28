ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $50.00 at B. Riley

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ON. Truist started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.18.

ON stock opened at $34.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $2,682,836.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,024,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 28,665 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 73.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 707,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,167,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,007,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

