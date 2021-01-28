Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%.

NASDAQ OSBC traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.06. 1,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,091. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $295.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 3.08%.

OSBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

