Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $194.33 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $105.80 and a 12 month high of $213.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.
In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
