Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 367.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,101,000 after purchasing an additional 388,472 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 598.6% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 347,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,857,000 after purchasing an additional 297,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,679,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,716.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,567,000 after purchasing an additional 243,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 234,751 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODFL opened at $194.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.80 and a 12 month high of $213.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

