OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Buys 509 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 300.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 81,817 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 168,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 101,479 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 32,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average is $42.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

