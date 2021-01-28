OKCash (OK) One Day Volume Tops $12,445.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $2.39 million and $12,445.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,244.96 or 0.99245282 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00024348 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00025515 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000265 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000228 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 116.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 78,847,390 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

