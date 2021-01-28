Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Receives $11.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Shares of NYSE OIS traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.68. 1,135,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,660. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.95.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oil States International will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oil States International by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 64,740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Oil States International by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Oil States International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Oil States International by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.