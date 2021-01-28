Octopus Titan VCT (OTV2.L) (LON:OTV2) Stock Price Down 1%

Octopus Titan VCT (OTV2.L) (LON:OTV2) fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.63 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 83.63 ($1.09). 4,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 26,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.50 ($1.10).

The firm has a market cap of £899.04 million and a PE ratio of 12.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 82.43.

In related news, insider Tom Leader purchased 5,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,346.24 ($6,984.90). Also, insider Matthew Jonathan Cooper purchased 32,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £29,201.90 ($38,152.47). Insiders have bought a total of 38,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,689 in the last quarter.

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early stage development and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

